Eurostar resumes service from London due to trespasser

By The Associated Press March 30, 2019 7:05 am 03/30/2019 07:05am
LONDON (AP) — Eurostar has resumed services from London’s St. Pancras station after delays prompted by a trespasser.

The rail service that links Britain to the continent says in a statement Saturday that further disruption is possible.

British Transport Police say a 44-year-old man was arrested for trespass and obstruction of the railway. Witnesses say the man was carrying an English flag, a police spokesman told Britain’s Press Association.

The service has seen heavy delays and other disruptions for weeks because of a strike by French customs officers linked to concerns about extra workload when Britain leaves the European Union.

