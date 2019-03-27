202
Employee group calls for end to German bank merger talks

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 10:37 am 03/27/2019 10:37am
Headquarters of Deutsche Bank, left, and Commerzbank photographed in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 18, 2019. Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank begin talks on a possible merger. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BERLIN (AP) — Employee representatives at Germany’s Commerzbank are calling on managers to break off talks on a possible merger with Deutsche Bank, which they are describing as an “unmanageable adventure.”

The major German lenders announced March 17 that they would discuss a possible combination, which the country’s finance minister reportedly views favorably. However, there is widespread skepticism about the merits of a merger between two companies overhauling their businesses after years of troubles, as well as concerns about the possibility of large-scale job losses.

German news agency dpa reported that Commerzbank’s employee council sent a “protest note” to management Wednesday. It said: “We are of the opinion that you are launching into an unmanageable adventure without a discernible plan, without vision and support.”

In Germany, employees are represented on companies’ supervisory boards.

