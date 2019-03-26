202
Home » Europe News » After vanishing at airport,…

After vanishing at airport, show dog reunites with owner

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 6:29 pm 03/26/2019 06:29pm
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — A prize-winning show dog that vanished at the Atlanta airport has been found.

Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport say Gale, a 22-year-month-old American Staffordshire terrier, is back with her owner after days of searching for her.

News outlets report airport search crews spotted the dog in an airfield thicket Tuesday and set up a baited trap. She was reunited with her owners not long after.

Gale’s handlers arrived at the airport March 23 to fly back to Amsterdam. Gale was checked in and went through security, but according to the owner, the handlers were about to board a plane when officials told them the dog was missing. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said in a statement that the dog broke out of its cage.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Europe News Living News National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!