5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes central Greece

5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes central Greece

By The Associated Press March 30, 2019 7:41 am 03/30/2019 07:41am
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Athens Geodynamic Institute says an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 has struck central Greece.

The quake struck at 12:46 p.m. (1046 GMT) about 132 kilometers (82 miles) northwest of Athens, near the seaside town of Itea, at a depth of 13.7 kilometers (8.5 miles). No damage has been reported so far. The tremor was also felt in the Athens area.

Greece lies in an especially earthquake-prone region and quakes of such magnitude are not rare.

