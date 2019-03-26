202
Home » Europe News » 2018 was warmest year…

2018 was warmest year in Germany since records began

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 10:48 am 03/26/2019 10:48am
Share
File-- Photo taken July 2, 2018 shows a stroller pausing in front of the setting sun at Kronsberg mountain in Hannover, Germany. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s meteorological agency DWD says 2018 was the warmest in the country since records began.

The agency said Tuesday that the annual average temperature in Germany was 10.5 degrees Celsius (50.9 Fahrenheit) last year — higher than at any time since 1881.

The number of days when the mercury rose above 25 C and 30 C also beat previous records, including from the intense but shorter-lived summer of 2003.

Last year’s record heat was accompanied by a long-lasting drought, making it the fourth-driest since 1881.

DWD said last year’s measurements provide a preview of what Germany could face if climate change drives up temperatures further in future.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!