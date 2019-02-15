202
World Jewish Congress concerned about neo-Nazism in Europe

By The Associated Press February 15, 2019 11:09 am 02/15/2019 11:09am
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The World Jewish Congress is voicing concern about the rise of far-right activities across Europe attempting to promote anti-Semitism, hatred, xenophobia, and Nazi glorification among young people.

The organization’s CEO, Robert Singer, said in a statement that “it is absolutely abhorrent that in 2019 in Europe, the very place in which the Nazis attempted to wipe out the entire population of Jewish men, women, and children, far-rightists continue to parade unfettered through the streets with swastikas, SS symbols, and messages of hatred for Jews and other minorities.”

