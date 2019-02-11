Ukraine’s prosecutor names suspect in attack on activist

202
By The Associated Press February 11, 2019 7:01 am 02/11/2019 07:01am
KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s top prosecutor says the chief of a regional council is suspected of ordering an acid attack on an activist.

Kateryna Handziuk, an anti-corruption activist who was also an aide to the mayor of the city of Kherson, died in November, three months after being doused with sulfuric acid in the city in southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian human rights activists, as well as the European Union and United States, have called on Kiev to bring the attackers to justice.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said Monday that Vladislav Manger, head of Kherson regional council, is suspected of ordering the attack on Handziuk. He said the suspicion was based on witnesses’ testimony. Manger has denied the allegations.

