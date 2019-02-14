202
Turkey: 4 detained over deadly building collapse

By The Associated Press February 14, 2019 7:50 am 02/14/2019 07:50am
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 file photo, people watch rescue workers searching for survivors in the rubble of an eight-story apartment building which collapsed in Istanbul's mostly-residential Kartal district, on the Asian side of the city. Turkey's state-run news agency said Thursday Feb. 14, 2019 authorities have detained four people in connection with the collapse of the building that killed 21. Authorities have said the building's top three floors were illegally built. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, file)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says authorities have detained four people in connection with the collapse of an eight-story apartment building in Istanbul that killed 21.

Anadolu Agency said the building’s project officer, construction engineer, safety inspector and a technical officer were taken into custody. They face possible charges of negligence.

The building in Istanbul’s mostly-residential Kartal district, on the Asian side of the city, collapsed on Feb. 6. Rescuers pulled out 14 other people from the debris with injuries.

Authorities have said the building’s top three floors were illegally built.

