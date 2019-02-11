The Latest: 4 Turkish soldiers on crashed helicopter die

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Latest on the crash of a Turkish military helicopter (all times local): 7:20 p.m. A Turkish official says four soldiers who were on a military helicopter that crashed in Istanbul have…

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Latest on the crash of a Turkish military helicopter (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

A Turkish official says four soldiers who were on a military helicopter that crashed in Istanbul have died.

Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya said no one else was hurt in Monday’s crash.

The helicopter went down in a residential area while trying to make an emergency landing on the grounds of a building complex on the Asian side of Istanbul.

The soldiers were taken to a hospital with injuries but Yerlikaya told reporters at the crash site they did not survive.

Yerlikaya said prosecutors and the Turkish military have launched separate investigations into the cause of the crash.

___

6:50 p.m.

A Turkish official says a military helicopter has crashed in Istanbul while trying to make an emergency landing, injuring four soldiers.

Gov. Ali Yerlikaya says the helicopter went down Monday in a residential area on the Asian side of the city.

It was not clear if anyone was hurt on the ground. Reports said several ambulances were sent to the area.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.