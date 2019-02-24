202
Home » Europe News » Sweden summons Russian ambassador…

Sweden summons Russian ambassador over fighter jet incident

By The Associated Press February 24, 2019 12:55 pm 02/24/2019 12:55pm
Share

HELSINKI (AP) — Sweden says it will summon Russia’s ambassador on Monday to explain why a Russian fighter jet flew just 20 meters (66 feet) away from a Swedish reconnaissance plane in international airspace over the Baltic Sea earlier this week.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Diana Qudhaib told Swedish public broadcaster SVT on Sunday that Sweden considers Tuesday’s incident serious, saying the Russian Sukhoi Su-27 plane acted in “an improper and unprofessional manner in a way that jeopardized flight safety.”

The Swedish Gulfstream aircraft was flying on a routine surveillance mission when the Russian jet passed by at a very close distance. The Swedish military published a photo of the incident.

In January, a Russian reconnaissance plane escorted by two Su-27 jets briefly violated Sweden’s airspace.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!