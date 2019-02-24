Spain: 2 dead when small plane crashes north of Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say that two people have died when a small plane crashed more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Madrid. Emergency services for the region of Castilla y Leon…
MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say that two people have died when a small plane crashed more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Madrid.
Emergency services for the region of Castilla y Leon say that both people were passengers on the plane that had taken off from a local airfield.
Emergency services were alerted by a witness who saw the plane fall from the sky on Sunday.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.