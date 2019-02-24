202
Home » Europe News » Spain: 2 dead when…

Spain: 2 dead when small plane crashes north of Madrid

By The Associated Press February 24, 2019 9:39 am 02/24/2019 09:39am
Share

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say that two people have died when a small plane crashed more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Madrid.

Emergency services for the region of Castilla y Leon say that both people were passengers on the plane that had taken off from a local airfield.

Emergency services were alerted by a witness who saw the plane fall from the sky on Sunday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!