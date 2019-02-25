202
Russia: US asks for advice on North Korea talks

By The Associated Press February 25, 2019 5:11 am 02/25/2019 05:11am
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulidis, right, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says the United States has asked Moscow’s advice in dealing with North Korea before a summit between President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader.

Trump and Kim Jong Un are expected to meet on Wednesday and Thursday in Vietnam’s capital. Their first meeting last summer ended without substantive agreements on North Korea’s nuclear disarmament.

Lavrov, who is also visiting Vietnam this week, said in comments carried by Russian news agencies on Monday that Russia believes that the U.S. ought to offer Pyongyang “security guarantees” for the disarmament deal to succeed. He also mentioned that “the U.S. is even asking our advice, our views on this or that scenario of” how the summit in Hanoi could pan out.

