202
Home » Europe News » Rare tiger gets acquainted…

Rare tiger gets acquainted with new home at London Zoo

By The Associated Press February 2, 2019 1:30 pm 02/02/2019 01:30pm
Share
This image taken from video and made available by London Zoo, shows Sumatran tiger named Asim at London Zoo, Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019. Asim was recently transfered to London from a Danish safari park to serve as a new mate for female resident tiger Melati. (London Zoo via AP)

LONDON (AP) — A rare Sumatran tiger is getting acquainted with his new home after arriving at the London Zoo this week.

Asim, from Ree Park Safari in Denmark, was moved to the zoo Tuesday as a new mate for its resident female, 10-year-old Melati.

The zoo’s head tiger keeper, Kathryn Sanders, says “Asim is a handsome, confident cat who is known for being very affectionate with the ladies in his life. We’re hoping he’ll be the perfect mate for our beautiful Melati.”

The keepers say hopefully they will “eventually hear the pitter patter of tiny tiger paws.”

Asim, a 7-year-old, was matched with Melati through the European Endangered Species Program for Sumatran tigers, which is coordinated by ZSL London Zoo experts in hopes of saving the species from extinction.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Europe News Life & Style Living News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500