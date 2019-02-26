202
Home » Europe News » Raising begins of Norway…

Raising begins of Norway frigate that sank after collision

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 5:29 am 02/26/2019 05:29am
Share
Two cranes raise the Norwegian navy frigate KNM Helge Ingstad, in a harbor north of Bergen, Norway, Tuesday Feb. 26, 2019. The operation has begun to raise a Norwegian naval frigate that sank last year in a harbor north of Bergen following a collision with an oil tanker. (Vidar Ruud/NTB Scanpix via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The operation has begun to raise a Norwegian naval frigate that sank last year in a harbor north of Bergen following a collision with an oil tanker.

Anders Penna of the salvage company in charge of raising the KNM Helge Ingstad says it is “very complex and demanding operation,” adding it could take up to six days.

Penna says the plan is to put the frigate on a barge and transport it to a navy base where the damage will be assessed.

Two giant cranes on Tuesday began raising the 134-meter (442-foot) vessel that collided Nov. 8 with Maltese-flagged oil tanker Sola TS, tearing a large hole in the frigate’s side.

The cause of the accident has not yet been established. No one was injured.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!