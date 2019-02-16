202
Home » Europe News » North Macedonia police break…

North Macedonia police break up migrant smugglers ring

By The Associated Press February 16, 2019 11:39 am 02/16/2019 11:39am
Share

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say they’ve broken up a criminal ring of migrant smugglers and filed charges against 21 people, including a police officer, for illegal trafficking.

Police said Saturday they raided 20 locations in four cities, including the capital, Skopje, detained 17 people and seized several cellphones, weapons and travel documents, as well as significant amounts of drugs and money. Three men are on the run and one is already in jail on another charge.

Since May of 2018, the group has organized illegal transport for migrants in Greece to the North Macedonian border with Serbia, where the migrants were temporarily sheltered. Migrants, mostly from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq and Bangladesh, were charged up to 300 euros ($339) each.

An investigative judge ordered 11 people to be placed in 30-day custody.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Europe News National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500