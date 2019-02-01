202
Motorists stranded as heavy snow blankets Britain

By The Associated Press February 1, 2019 5:04 am 02/01/2019 05:04am
Snow falls over St Peter's Church in Bristol, south west England, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of drivers in Britain spent the night trapped in cars or sheltered in pubs and schools after heavy snowfall hit much of the country.

An overnight low of minus 15.4 C (4.3 F) was recorded in the Scottish Highlands, the coldest U.K. temperature since 2012. Even usually temperate London woke Friday to a blanket of snow.

Police advised motorists not to travel unless necessary.

In southwestern England, more than 100 people spent the night at the Jamaica Inn — a remote 18th-century pub made famous by Daphne du Maurier’s novel — after cars became stuck on a nearby road.

Stranded motorist Paul Drye said “people were still arriving until the early hours of the morning, people who had left their cars and walked, a couple miles some of them.”

