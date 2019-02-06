202
Home » Europe News » Madrid taxis end strike,…

Madrid taxis end strike, fail to get tighter rules for Uber

By The Associated Press February 6, 2019 5:29 am 02/06/2019 05:29am
Share

MADRID (AP) — Taxi drivers in Madrid have ended a 16-day strike after failing to force authorities in the Spanish capital to impose tighter restrictions on ride-hailing companies like Uber and Cabify.

Fifty-three percent of over 7,000 taxi drivers who voted late Tuesday backed calling off the strike, according to the professional association of taxi drivers Elite Taxi.

The taxi sector had wanted Madrid’s regional government to take similar action to authorities in Spain’s second largest city, Barcelona, where a taxi strike resulted in new regulations requiring users of ride-hailing apps to contract services 15 minutes beforehand.

That victory for taxi drivers in Barcelona led Uber and Cabify to announce that they would cancel operations in the city.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Europe News Living News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500