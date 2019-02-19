202
Iraqi man convicted in Sweden of war crimes

By The Associated Press February 19, 2019 8:09 am 02/19/2019 08:09am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Swedish court has convicted a man who fought against the Islamic State group in Iraq of war crimes for posting macabre pictures and videos on Facebook.

The Orebro District Court on Tuesday sentenced 38-year-old Kurda Bahaalddin H Saeed H Saeed to 15 months in jail.

The court says the Iraqi national had posted photos and films taken in February-March 2015 in northern Iraq of himself “with bodies which in some cases have been truncated.”

It said Tuesday they “were intended to seriously violate personal integrity.

The asylum-seeker, who arrived in Sweden in late 2015 with his wife and two children, has confessed to being in the pictures but denied committing war crimes.

