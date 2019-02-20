202
Home » Europe News » Germany seizes millions in…

Germany seizes millions in Russian money laundering probe

By The Associated Press February 20, 2019 12:21 pm 02/20/2019 12:21pm
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they’ve seized properties worth 40 million euros ($45 million) and millions more in cash in an investigation linked to a big Russian money laundering scheme.

Federal investigators and Munich prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday the seizures of properties in central and southern Germany came after three years of investigating three individuals, whose identities weren’t released. Some 6.7 million euros was also seized from German banks and another 1.2 million euros from a Latvian bank.

Prosecutors allege “income from money laundering in connection with the so-called Russian Laundromat was invested in high-value real estate” in Germany.

They say the scheme involved moving some $22 billion from Russia into Europe through banks in Moldova and Latvia using fictitious companies.

Neither police nor prosecutors were available for further details.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!