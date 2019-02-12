202
French detain 2 in 2016 police couple killing in name of IS

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 6:10 am 02/12/2019 06:10am
PARIS (AP) — A French official says two individuals have been placed in custody in relation to the investigation of the 2016 slaying of two police officers in their home in the name of the Islamic State group.

The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, did not say when the arrests took place, or what role they may have had in the killing of the couple at their home in Magnanville, west of Paris.

Larossi Abballa stabbed the couple before police killed him.

The couple’s 3-year-old son survived.

Europe News World News
