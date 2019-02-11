202
Home » Europe News » Euronext in bidding war…

Euronext in bidding war with Nasdaq for Oslo stock exchange

By The Associated Press February 11, 2019 6:28 am 02/11/2019 06:28am
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Netherlands-based Euronext has increased its offer to acquire the Oslo stock exchange, stepping up a bidding war with rival Nasdaq, which owns all the other bourses in the Nordic-Baltic region.

Euronext offered Monday 158 kroner ($18.25) per share, up from a previous bid of 145 kroner. It reportedly values the company at 6.79 billion kroner ($784 million) and is 6 kroner above the offer from Nasdaq, which is due to expire on March 4.

Oslo Boers has indicated it prefers a deal with Nasdaq. Nasdaq already operates the main stock exchanges in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and the three Baltic countries.

Euronext, which operates six exchanges in Europe, said the acceptance period was extended to March 11. It launched its first bid on Dec. 28.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500