EU reaches tentative deal on copyright in digital age

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has reached a tentative breakthrough deal on copyright issues in the digital age, which it claims will better reward authors, artists and journalists and empower them in their relations with internet giants.

Wednesday’s late evening deal between member states and European Parliament legislators will seek to make sure that internet platforms pay more for the use of creative work.

EU Commissioner Andrus Ansip says that “the freedoms and rights enjoyed by internet users today will be enhanced, our creators will be better remunerated for their work, and the internet economy will have clearer rules for operating and thriving.”

Christian Borggreen is vice president of the Computer & Communications Industry Association and says the deal “could harm online innovation, scale-ups, and restrict online freedoms in Europe.”

