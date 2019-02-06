202
Dutch police kill gunman near Netherlands central bank

By The Associated Press February 6, 2019 2:46 pm 02/06/2019 02:46pm
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch police say they have shot and killed an armed person on a street next to the country’s central bank.

Amsterdam police said in a tweet that the suspect was shot Wednesday night when he approached officers with the gun. One passer-by was wounded in the incident.

Part of the street was cordoned off for the investigation into the killing.

No further details were immediately available.

