Case against 7 of 10 in German Love Parade trial dropped

By The Associated Press February 6, 2019 10:21 am 02/06/2019 10:21am
File---Picture taken July 24, 2010 shows people fleeing from a tunnel where 21 people died during a Love Parade in Duisburg, Germany. German prosecutors have dropped their case against seven of 10 defendants on trial over a deadly mass panic at the Love Parade techno music festival.(Erik Wiffers/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have dropped their case against seven of 10 defendants on trial over a deadly mass panic at the Love Parade techno music festival in 2010 in which 21 people died.

The dpa news agency reported Wednesday the decision came on the recommendation of the Duisburg state court judges, who said after more than a year of testimony there wasn’t enough evidence to prove individual guilt of involuntary manslaughter and bodily harm. Defendants had been accused of planning failures and failure to monitor security properly, which the court said were more a collective responsibility.

Six Duisburg city workers and one event organizer had their case dropped. Three other organizers who rejected paying 10,000 euros to end the case, as allowed under German law for lesser offenses, remain on trial.

