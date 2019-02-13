202
Bulgaria freezes accounts receiving millions from Venezuela

By The Associated Press February 13, 2019 12:10 pm 02/13/2019 12:10pm
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Officials in Bulgaria say they have frozen several bank accounts that received millions of euros transferred from Venezuela’s state-owned oil company.

Chief prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov said Wednesday that the money was meant to be eventually sent to accounts abroad.

“All measures have been taken so that the funds that are still in the accounts … will be fully under our control and not leave the country on false grounds,” he said.

Tsatsarov said charges for money laundering would likely be pressed against the accounts’ owner, a Bulgarian citizen who was currently out of the country.

“Our government is working very closely with Bulgaria and other EU members to ensure that the wealth of the people of Venezuela is not stolen,” U.S. ambassador to Sofia, Eric Rubin, told reporters.

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
500

500