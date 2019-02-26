Berlin’s polar bear cub growing fast, public debut soon

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s Tierpark zoo says its polar bear cub is almost ready to be introduced to visitors. The zoo on Tuesday released new photos of the as-yet-unnamed female cub and her mother, Tonja.…

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s Tierpark zoo says its polar bear cub is almost ready to be introduced to visitors.

The zoo on Tuesday released new photos of the as-yet-unnamed female cub and her mother, Tonja. The bear was born Dec. 1 and weighed 8.5 kilograms (18.7 pounds) by the time of her first medical checkup nearly two weeks ago.

Zoo director Andreas Knieriem says that keepers are very satisfied with the cub’s development and Tonja is a good mother. Mother and daughter will probably make their first appearance in the bears’ outside enclosure — and see visitors for the first time — in mid-March.

The Tierpark has the same management as Berlin’s other zoo, which was home a decade ago to celebrity polar bear Knut.

