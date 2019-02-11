Belarusian student stabs and kills teacher and classmate

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarus’ Interior Ministry says a high school student has stabbed and killed his teacher and a classmate at a high school. The ministry said the tenth-grader attacked the history teacher before…

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarus’ Interior Ministry says a high school student has stabbed and killed his teacher and a classmate at a high school.

The ministry said the tenth-grader attacked the history teacher before she started her lesson Monday. He also stabbed two classmates who tried to protect the teacher at a school in the town of Stolbtsy, 65 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of the capital, Minsk.

The attacker then walked over to a neighboring class and stabbed another student. The teacher and one of the students he attacked died on the spot, and two others were hospitalized.

Police arrested the attacker shortly after. Officials said his motives weren’t immediately clear.

