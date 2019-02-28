202
Thousands of Belgian youths protest for more climate action

By The Associated Press February 28, 2019 9:34 am 02/28/2019 09:34am
Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, center, leads a march of thousands of French students through Paris, France, to draw more attention to fighting climate change, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Sign reads : "school strike for the climate". (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg has led thousands of Belgian students in a climate change march — the second she’s led in as many weeks to draw more attention to the topic.

It was the eighth week in a row that school kids have skipped school to protest. Numbers have come down from the tens of thousands recorded earlier — there was one march of about 3,000 in Antwerp Thursday, and several thousand in Brussels and provincial centers.

Thunberg has become her generation’s voice on climate change after inspiring students around the world to go on strike to express their anger and angst over global warming.

Student leaders are planning another march next week.

