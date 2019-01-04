202.5
Zoo elephants eat Berlin’s leftover Christmas trees

By The Associated Press January 4, 2019 8:25 am 01/04/2019 08:25am
Two Asian Elephants eat Christmas trees at Tierpark zoo in Berlin, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Vendors donate not sold Christmas trees to the zoo after Christmas to feed the trees to animals. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s unwanted Christmas trees have ended their days as a festive snack for zoo elephants and stocking fillers for some of their fellow residents.

The once-a-year treats arrived Friday at the Tierpark, one of the German capital’s two zoos.

The zoo takes only fresh, unsold trees from selected vendors. It doesn’t accept trees from the public, which could contain chemicals or leftover decorations.

The elephants eat the trees themselves. Monkeys are presented with trees decorated with vegetables, and tigers get meat decorations.

