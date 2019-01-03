202.5
US officials discuss Turkey’s request for cleric’s return

By The Associated Press January 3, 2019 5:24 am 01/03/2019 05:24am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a U.S. delegation is meeting Turkish officials to discuss a long-standing Turkish request for the extradition of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen who is accused of being behind the failed coup in 2016.

Anadolu Agency said Thursday that the delegation, which includes FBI officials, will meet with officials from Turkey’s foreign, justice and interior ministries. Hurriyet newspaper said the delegation is also expected to talk to a top suspect accused of leading the coup from an air base in Ankara.

Turkey has demanded the extradition of Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania. Gulen denies involvement in the coup attempt that killed more than 250 people.

Since the coup, Turkey has arrested or dismissed tens of thousands of people with links to Gulen’s movement.

