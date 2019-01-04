202.5
Home » Europe News » UK coroner: 102-year-old man…

UK coroner: 102-year-old man got stuck on roof, dies of cold

By The Associated Press January 4, 2019 10:20 am 01/04/2019 10:20am
Share

LONDON (AP) — A British coroner has found that the death of a 102-year-old man who got stuck on his roof for three days after falling while adjusting his TV aerial was accidental.

Ron Easton died in a hospital on Nov. 2, nine days after he was rescued from his ordeal on the roof of his house in Bigbury-on-Sea, 235 miles (375 kilometers) southwest of London.

Officials said Friday the evidence indicates that Easton developed hypothermia while stuck on the roof and became dangerously dehydrated.

The coroner’s court heard that the death was “unusual in circumstance.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500