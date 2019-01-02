MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on the building collapse in Russia (all times local): 11:45 p.m. Russian emergency officials say more bodies have been pulled from the rubble of a partially collapsed apartment building, bringing…

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on the building collapse in Russia (all times local):

11:45 p.m.

Russian emergency officials say more bodies have been pulled from the rubble of a partially collapsed apartment building, bringing the death toll since Monday morning to 33.

State news agencies Tass and RIA-Novosti reported that five more bodies were recovered late Wednesday in the vast heap of concrete rubble in the city of Magnitogorsk.

That leaves eight residents of the 10-story building who have not been accounted for since a pre-dawn explosion thought to have been caused by a gas leak caused the collapse.

Six children are among the people who were killed. An 11-month-old boy who was found alive on Tuesday is in serious but stable condition at a children’s hospital in Moscow.

A cat was rescued from the debris on Wednesday afternoon, but severely cold weather has made search crews doubtful about finding more survivors.

8:35 p.m.

Russian emergency officials say the death toll from the partial collapse of an apartment building has risen to 28 after more bodies were recovered from the rubble.

The grim discovery on Wednesday afternoon left 13 residents of the 10-story building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk still unaccounted for.

Russian officials have said the prospects of finding anyone alive have diminished sharply as the rescue effort entered a third night of harsh cold; overnight temperatures in the city have been about minus 20 degrees Celsius ( – 4 F.)

A section of the building collapsed before dawn on Monday following an explosion believed to have been caused by a gas leak.

3:25 p.m.

Russian emergency officials say the death toll in the collapse of an apartment building has risen to 21 after the recovery of two more bodies from the rubble.

The discovery of the bodies on Wednesday afternoon leaves 20 residents of the building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk still unaccounted for. Prospects of finding anyone alive in the rubble have diminished sharply after two nights of harsh cold, with overnight temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit).

A section of the 10-story building collapsed on Monday following an explosion believed to have been due to a gas leak.

1:50 p.m.

Search crews have pulled more bodies from a huge pile of rubble at a collapsed Russian apartment building, bringing the known death toll to 19.

The bodies found on Wednesday in Magnitogorsk included a 3-year-old girl, Russian news agencies cited the emergencies ministry as saying.

An 11-month-old boy who was pulled alive from the wreckage on Tuesday nearly 36 hours after the building collapsed was in serious but stable condition in a children’s hospital in Moscow. He was flown about 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) to the capital in a plane dispatched by the Health Ministry.

Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said Wednesday the boy suffered superficial head wounds but no apparent brain damage.

More than 20 people who lived in the building remain unaccounted for, including five children.

