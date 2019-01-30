Russian stabbing suspect admitted to Norway psychiatric ward

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A lawyer in Norway says his 20-year-old Russian client, who was detained after allegedly stabbing a woman at a supermarket and accused of plotting an extremist attack, has been admitted to…

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A lawyer in Norway says his 20-year-old Russian client, who was detained after allegedly stabbing a woman at a supermarket and accused of plotting an extremist attack, has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

Ola Lunde also said in an interview with Norway’s TV2 channel Wednesday that the suspect needs help.

Norway’s PST domestic intelligence agency, which is probing the stabbing in an Oslo supermarket as a terror-related attack because the man claimed he was plotting to kill several people, declined to comment.

The suspect, who was jailed for four weeks pending the investigation into the Jan. 17 stabbing, later said he wasn’t an extremist.

Police believe the victim, a woman in her 20s who survived, was picked randomly.

The man had traveled from Russia to Norway via Sweden.

