Russia, US say no progress in nuclear arms pact dispute

GENEVA (AP) — Talks have made no progress in resolving the United States’ intention to withdraw from a nuclear arms treaty, U.S. and Russian diplomats said Tuesday. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met in…

GENEVA (AP) — Talks have made no progress in resolving the United States’ intention to withdraw from a nuclear arms treaty, U.S. and Russian diplomats said Tuesday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met in Geneva with U.S. Undersecretary of State Andrea Thompson about the dispute over the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

The 1987 treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union bans production, testing and deployment of land-based cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 500-5,500 kilometers (310-3,400 miles). President Donald Trump in October said the U.S. would abandon the treaty because of alleged Russian violations. Moscow claims the U.S. is violating the treaty.

“On the whole, we are forced to state that there is no progress. The US position is frozen in its uncompromising and peremptory demands,” Ryabkov said, state news agency Tass reported.

Thompson said in a statement that “the meeting was disappointing as it is clear Russia continues to be in material breach of the treaty and did not come prepared to explain how it plans to return to full and verifiable compliance.”

The United States says it will exit the treaty in early February if Russia does not end its violations.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.