202.5
Home » Europe News » Putin gets to fire…

Putin gets to fire cannon at Russian Christmas

By The Associated Press January 7, 2019 7:45 am 01/07/2019 07:45am
Share

Under the Russian Orthodox liturgical calendar, Christmas is observed on Jan. 7. During a visit to his hometown of St. Petersburg on Monday, the Russian president visited the Petropavlovsky Fortress on the banks of the Neva River and pulled the lever on the howitzer that fires a daily noontime salute.

MOSCOW (AP) — For Christmas, Vladimir Putin got to do something that many children dream of: fire a really big gun.

Under the Russian Orthodox liturgical calendar, Christmas is observed on Jan. 7. During a visit to his hometown of St. Petersburg on Monday, the Russian president visited the Petropavlovsky Fortress on the banks of the Neva River and pulled the lever on the howitzer that fires a daily noontime salute.

The midday shot has been a tradition since 1865.

Putin’s steely image was in full force for the event — bareheaded in the winter cold, he appeared to flinch only slightly when the cannon roared, then turned away with a thin smile.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Holiday News Living News World News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
PHOTOS: DC area’s first major snowfall of 2019
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 13-19
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Today in History: Jan. 13
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
Celebrity deaths
19 places to visit in 2019
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Top local sports moments
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
2018 local deaths of note
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
10 best places to retire in the South
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Images of 2018: A world in motion
Indonesia's December tsunami
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)