Protesting Greek teachers clash with riot police, again

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek riot police have used tear gas to disperse state schoolteachers protesting violently in Athens, days after the country’s public order minister accused officers of indiscriminately attacking teachers in similar circumstances.

The new violence came during a protest by about 2,000 teachers Monday against the government’s process for hiring new staff in state schools. Police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse dozens of protesters who tried to break through a police cordon, attacking officers with sticks and stones.

No injuries or arrests were reported. Two protesters were hurt in Friday’s demonstration.

The left-led government has pledged to hire 15,000 new schoolteachers over the next three years. Unions are unhappy at the selection process, claiming it is unfairly weighted against some candidates, and say a higher number should be hired.

