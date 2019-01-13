202.5
Prominent German politician defends departure from Twitter

By The Associated Press January 13, 2019 8:37 am 01/13/2019 08:37am
FILE -- In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 photo Robert Habeck, co-chairman of the German Green party, speaks during as press conference in Frankfurt on the Oder, Germany. One of Germany’s most prominent politicians is defending his decision to leave Twitter, questioned by some political rivals. Opposition Green party co-leader Robert Habeck quit Twitter and Facebook last week. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — One of Germany’s most prominent politicians is defending his decision to leave Twitter, which was questioned by some political rivals.

Opposition Green party co-leader Robert Habeck quit Twitter and Facebook last week. He cited a much-mocked faux pas in a video posted on Twitter and a recent hack of German politicians’ data, in which Habeck was one of the worst-affected figures.

Habeck said in an interview with Sunday’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper that Twitter “is a medium one can use or not.” He added “there is a democratic majority in Germany that views Twitter skeptically.”

Habeck’s move has been greeted with some skepticism. Christian Lindner of the pro-business Free Democrats said that “you have to show the flag where people argue and you have to fight for positions.”

Europe News World News
