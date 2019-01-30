202
Home » Europe News » Macedonia parliament rejects request…

Macedonia parliament rejects request for 2nd name referendum

By The Associated Press January 30, 2019 11:34 am 01/30/2019 11:34am
Share

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonia’s parliament has rejected a diaspora group’s request for a second referendum on a deal to rename the country North Macedonia in exchange for NATO and potentially European Union membership.

Lawmakers voted 49-9 on Wednesday against the request from the World Macedonian Congress. The 120-seat parliament’s remaining lawmakers were absent.

The bid had secured preliminary approval by a parliamentary committee. But parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said Macedonian law prevents a second referendum on the same issue to be held within two years of voters having had their say.

The diaspora group challenged the relevance of a September referendum that showed overwhelming support for the name deal, but had low voter turnout.

The agreement ends a decades-long dispute with Greece over the Macedonia name. It has been ratified in both countries.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500