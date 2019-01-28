202
Home » Europe News » Kosovo PM proposes conference…

Kosovo PM proposes conference to normalize Serbia ties

By The Associated Press January 28, 2019 12:31 pm 01/28/2019 12:31pm
Share

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister has proposed an international conference to complete a final agreement with Serbia to normalize ties between the former foes.

Ramush Haradinaj on Monday published a letter he had sent to the United States, France, Germany, Italy and Britain, known as the Quint countries, proposing an international conference to resolve ties with Serbia.

Haradinaj said Kosovo would then revoke a 100 percent tariff on Serb and Bosnian goods, imposed last year and which he has said won’t be lifted until Belgrade recognizes its sovereignty and stops preventing it from joining international organizations. Bosnia has not recognized Kosovo either.

The prime minister said the United States and EU should be the guarantors of the conference results and their application.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News National News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500