202
Home » Europe News » Iran not invited, Russia…

Iran not invited, Russia snubs meeting over Iran concerns

By The Associated Press January 21, 2019 10:07 am 01/21/2019 10:07am
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister says Iran has not been invited to an international conference on the Middle East next month in Warsaw, while Russia has declined the invitation.

Iran has protested the Feb.13-14 conference, calling it a hostile move. Poland and the U.S. are co-hosting the event that has also met with a lukewarm reaction from the European Union, whose foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will not be attending.

Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said in remarks published Monday that Iran’s presence would have hampered talks because the language that Tehran uses is “hard to accept.”

He said Russia has advised that it will not participate, either.

Czaputowicz insisted the conference could help solve the impasse over the international agreement on curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500