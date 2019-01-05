202.5
Home » Europe News » Hungary: Unions call for…

Hungary: Unions call for strike, protests over labor law

By The Associated Press January 5, 2019 12:11 pm 01/05/2019 12:11pm
Share

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Union leaders in Hungary are calling for a Jan. 19 national strike and protests to oppose labor code changes they see as a “slave law” harmful to workers.

A crowd of at least 10,000 people gathered on Saturday outside the Hungarian parliament building in Budapest to protest a law approved in December that allows employers to request up to 400 hours of overtime a year from workers.

Hungarian Trade Union Federation President Laszlo Kordas said the unions would present their demands — which include higher wages and a more flexible retirement system — to Prime Minister Viktor Orban. If the government refuses to negotiate, they will hold the strike.

Government spokesman Istvan Hollik repeated the claim that Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros is funding protests of the labor law.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500