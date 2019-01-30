202
Gunman kills 1 on Corsica; police don’t see terror motive

By The Associated Press January 30, 2019 12:20 pm 01/30/2019 12:20pm
PARIS (AP) — French police say a gunman opened fire in the streets of a city on Corsica, killing one and wounding six people.

Police said the suspect also shot at police officers in the Corsican city of Bastia on Wednesday before holing up in a nearby building.

Police say there is no indication yet his actions were terror-related.

They say an officer was among the people injured.

