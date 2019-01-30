Gunman kills 1 on Corsica; police don’t see terror motive

PARIS (AP) — French police say a gunman opened fire in the streets of a city on Corsica, killing one and wounding six people. Police said the suspect also shot at police officers in the…

PARIS (AP) — French police say a gunman opened fire in the streets of a city on Corsica, killing one and wounding six people.

Police said the suspect also shot at police officers in the Corsican city of Bastia on Wednesday before holing up in a nearby building.

Police say there is no indication yet his actions were terror-related.

They say an officer was among the people injured.

