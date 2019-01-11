202.5
Home » Europe News » Greek police search more…

Greek police search more campuses amid letter scare

By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 10:33 am 01/11/2019 10:33am
Share
Paramedics prepare to enter a college after employees received a suspicious envelope, in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. At least nine people have received medical attention after about a dozen letters containing a white powder described as consisting of "industrial irritants" were sent to 11 university and college offices around Greece, authorities said Thursday. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have searched at least 10 more university and college buildings after letters containing white powder were sent to campuses around the country.

Fire service crews for a third day Friday picked up more suspicious packages and carried out building inspections in Athens, the northern city of Thessaloniki, and several other towns, bringing the total number of incidents to 24. At least a dozen people have received medical attention as a precaution but none were hospitalized.

The Greek Civil Protection Authority said the letters had been mailed from India. Analysis of the first sample obtained by authorities showed the powder consisted of an industrial adhesive.

Police haven’t commented on reports by state-run television that the letters contained printed “Islamic material” in English.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500