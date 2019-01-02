Greek police hunt for 2 fugitives who escaped prison

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police have launched a manhunt for two inmates who escaped from Greece’s largest prison at Korydallos, west of Athens, apparently by cutting the bars of their cell and scaling the…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police have launched a manhunt for two inmates who escaped from Greece’s largest prison at Korydallos, west of Athens, apparently by cutting the bars of their cell and scaling the prison walls.

Police said Wednesday the two men, brothers who were convicted of thefts and robberies, apparently escaped after the evening roll-call Tuesday night. Police say they cut through the bars of their cell and emerged into a small courtyard, from where they used a makeshift rope and hook made of bag straps and a rock to scale the prison’s outer wall.

Prison authorities discovered the prison break Wednesday morning during roll-call. Authorities have launched an investigation into how the men managed to escape.

