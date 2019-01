By The Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s left-wing prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, survives confidence vote days after governing coalition collapses.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s left-wing prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, survives confidence vote days after governing coalition collapses.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.