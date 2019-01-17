202
German union puts airport security strikes on hold for now

By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 12:12 pm 01/17/2019 12:12pm
Members of the security staff are on strike at the airport in Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Flights across Germany are facing disruption after security staff at eight airports went on strike over pay. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A German union that has called a string of disruptive strikes by airport security staff says it won’t hold any further walkouts ahead of and during pay talks next week.

The ver.di union said it decided to put any further strikes on hold after employers signaled Thursday that they plan to make a “conclusion-oriented offer” at the next round of talks, scheduled for Jan. 23. It asserted that “the intensity of the strikes” contributed to that.

On Tuesday, ver.di called security staff out on strike at eight airports, including Germany’s busiest hub, Frankfurt. Hundreds of flights were canceled as a result of that walkout and earlier strikes elsewhere.

The dispute centers on pay for around 23,000 security staff.

