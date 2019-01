German aid group rescues 47 migrants from Mediterranean Sea

BERLIN (AP) — The German aid group Sea-Watch says it has rescued 47 people from a rubber boat off the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea. The NGO says its Sea-Watch 3 boat had…

BERLIN (AP) — The German aid group Sea-Watch says it has rescued 47 people from a rubber boat off the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea.

The NGO says its Sea-Watch 3 boat had headed to the area Friday after its reconnaissance aircraft overheard communications about a rubber boat foundering but were unable to get there in time to help any survivors. Some 117 people are thought to have died in that sinking.

They said Saturday the aircraft reported another rubber boat in distress and Sea-Watch was able to rescue all 47 people on board.

The agency says it hasn’t been able to contact Libyan authorities, but has informed both Maltese and Italian officials.

It was not immediately clear where they would take the people rescued. The Italian port of Lampedusa is the closest possibility.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.