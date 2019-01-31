202
Home » Europe News » Full-year profit at Unilever…

Full-year profit at Unilever soars, sales edge lower

By The Associated Press January 31, 2019 6:36 am 01/31/2019 06:36am
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Unilever, the consumer products giant that sells Dove soaps and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, said Thursday that Europe’s hot summer and the sale of its spreads division helped drive up net profit last year by 51 percent, to 9.8 billion euros ($11.2 billion).

However, sales fell 5.1 percent to 51 billion euros ($58.5 billion) due to the divestment of the spreads division and exchange rate fluctuations, the company said. In the fourth quarter of 2018, sales dropped 5.3 percent to 12.15 billion euros ($13.9 billion).

Unilever’s new CEO, Alan Jope, described 2018 as a solid year.

“In 2019 we expect market conditions to remain challenging,” he said, adding that sales growth will likely be in the lower half of its multiyear target of between three and five percent.

Unilever said modest sales growth in its developed markets was helped by “a standout year for ice cream in Europe,” where warm weather and new products helped sales.

The company’s underlying sales in North America edged up 0.9 percent as strong sales of deodorants, soaps and home care products were offset by competition in the market for tea and dressings.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500