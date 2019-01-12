202.5
CORRECTS: Paris prosecutor says bakery blast death toll 2, not 4 as previously announced by interior minister

By The Associated Press January 12, 2019 7:40 am 01/12/2019 07:40am
PARIS (AP) — CORRECTS: Paris prosecutor says bakery blast death toll 2, not 4 as previously announced by interior minister. (Corrects APNewsAlert in which the French interior minister gave an incorrect death toll)

