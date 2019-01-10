202.5
Fire at Croatia hydro-plant kills 1 worker, 2 still missing

By The Associated Press January 10, 2019 8:52 am 01/10/2019 08:52am
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s state TV says a fire at a hydroelectric plant in southern Croatia has killed one worker and authorities are still searching for two more.

The report said that three more people have been hospitalized after the fire erupted in the Plat plant on Thursday that is located near the ancient walled city of Dubrovnik on the Adriatic coast.

Officials say the fire has been extinguished and an investigation has started to determine what caused it. The Plat complex is important for energy supplies in the area.

Topics:
Europe News World News
